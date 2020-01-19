Liberty, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Linda Lea Lewis, 72, of Liberty, formerly Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2020, at Liberty Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church of Liberty, where she was a member for 30 years. A celebration of her life will be held in early June in Sioux City.

Linda was born June 5, 1947, in Sioux City, to Stanley and Pearl Lukowicz. She attended Grant Elementary and Woodrow Junior High and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles T. Lewis, on June 15, 1968, at St. Francis Church in Sioux City. After the union, the couple moved often due to Chuck’s military career. They lived in Del Rio, Texas, Little Rock, Ark., Ames, Iowa, and Abilene, Texas. After Chuck retired from the Air Force in 1989, they settled permanently in Liberty, Mo.