Linda Lea Lewis, 72, of Liberty, formerly Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2020, at Liberty Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church of Liberty, where she was a member for 30 years. A celebration of her life will be held in early June in Sioux City.
Linda was born June 5, 1947, in Sioux City, to Stanley and Pearl Lukowicz. She attended Grant Elementary and Woodrow Junior High and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles T. Lewis, on June 15, 1968, at St. Francis Church in Sioux City. After the union, the couple moved often due to Chuck’s military career. They lived in Del Rio, Texas, Little Rock, Ark., Ames, Iowa, and Abilene, Texas. After Chuck retired from the Air Force in 1989, they settled permanently in Liberty, Mo.
Linda’s greatest joy in life was her family and friends. She was the fourth of six siblings and stayed close with all of them and their children despite living far away. In her later years, she traveled the world with her many friends. But what she loved best was spending time with her grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews. Linda had a special way with children, and her home is filled with their photos and drawings.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles of Liberty; daughters, Sara Paton (husband Neil) of Troy, Ohio, and Kari Lewis (husband Christophe Basset) of Altadena, Calif.; granddaughters, Bridget Paton, Annika Paton, and Marie Basset; grandson, Eric Basset; great-niece Kennedy Fetterman; sister, Bonnie Sparks (husband Larry) of Dow City, Iowa; brother, Richard Lukowicz (wife Jessie) of Erie, Colo.; brother, Jack Lukowicz of Sioux City; sister, Kathy Peschel of Crofton, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Florence Campbell of Sioux City, and Judy Lukowicz of Des Moines, Iowa; brother-in-law, Paul Dion of Medford, N.H.; sister-in-law, Adell Lewis of Houston, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Lukowicz; brother-in-law, Earl Monk; brother-in-law, Charles Peschel; brother-in-law, Bob Campbell; brother-in-law, Terry Lewis; brother-in-law, Ronnie Lewis; sister-in-law, Rita Lewis; and nephew, Jent Monk.