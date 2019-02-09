Salix, Iowa
Linda Marie Cox, 65, of Salix, passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.
A celebration of life service for friends and family to be held at a later date.
Linda was born on Dec. 20, 1953, the daughter of Francis and Fayann (Barrett) Hubert. She was raised in rural Iowa and attended Westwood High School. She married the love of her life, Aaron Cox, on Aug. 16, 1971, in Onawa, Iowa, and celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this past year.
Linda was a very strong and independent women who wore many different hats throughout her life. She was a mother, farmer's wife, purchasing clerk at MCI Communications, caregiver and held a position of mayor in the town of Salix. In her free time, she enjoyed creating candles and most recently refurbishing and selling furniture and treasures with her husband. She always joked about the sweat equity they had in each piece because it just had to be done the right way. Linda was devoted to her children and grandchildren and developed very special bonds with each and every one of them. She embraced every moment she could have with them and loved her role as Nana. She thoroughly enjoyed her time traveling, watching drag racing, fishing, gardening and baking. She volunteered often and was the talk of the town as she prepared meals and delicious desserts for the elderly.
Linda is survived by her husband, Aaron Cox; mother, Fayann Hubert; children, Brian Cox (Jody) of Hornick, Iowa, Carrie Cox of Chaska, Minn., and Cheryl Rybak (Martin) of Prior Lake, Minn.; as well as her grandchildren, Cody Cox, Jake, Jaden and Faith Rybak; four sisters, Lis Hubert of Wilcox, Ariz., Charlene Cain of Salix, Jean Hubert of Salix, and Deb Hubert (Jodi Graham) of Crystal, Minn.; three brothers, Steve (Jan) Hubert of Salix, Denny Hubert of Aurora, Colo., and Tim Hubert of Salix; as well as nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Francis Hubert; and sister, Judith Cain.