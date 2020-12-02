Linda Marie Harmon

Sioux City

Linda Marie Harmon, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel with proper distancing and facial masks being requested. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. There will be a combined celebration of life for both Linda and her sister Sandy in 2021.

Linda was born on Nov. 6, 1957, in Sioux City to Durilla and Luella (Preston) Harmon. She attended school in Sioux City and has been a lifetime resident of Sioux City. Linda worked as a housekeeper at Sunrise Nursing Home for 32 years. She enjoyed square-dancing, word searches, latch-hook rugs, and knitting.

Linda is survived by her brothers, Bill and Randy Harmon of Sioux City; nieces and nephews, Shawn and Heather Williams of Harrisburg, S.D., Chad (Brianna) Boelhower, and their children Oliver, Eloise, and Norah Boelhower, and Hope Babb-Sandison and her children Faith, Alexis, Christian, and Abigail, all of Sioux City; uncle, Lyle (Jeri) Preston of Burbank, S.D.; and many wonderful cousins.