Linda Pratt

St. Paul, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Linda Gale (Pruehs) Pratt, 75, of St. Paul, formerly of Sioux City, artist, unfailing friend, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt died peacefully on Feb. 1, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. of Lewy Body Dementia.
A memorial date and retrospective of Linda’s art will be announced on her CaringBridge site (https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/lindapratt2) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/linda.g.pratt). Please visit to share stories and photos and for information on the date and time of her memorial.
Linda was born on Feb. 26, 1943, in Sioux City, and was an artist from the start. Her drawing, painting, and collage work earned her multiple gallery showings, commissions, and a line of handmade greeting cards sold at Neiman Marcus and Marshall Fields. She attended East High School and Wayne State College as a young woman and then returned to Clarke University at age 50 to complete a degree in fine arts. She also owned a gift shop and worked as an interior designer.
Linda was a sweet, gentle woman whose wicked sense of humor and penchant for taking a joke just beyond the edge of her normally impeccable taste was much appreciated by her closest friends. She made the world's best popcorn, always drank her milk with ice cubes, and had a deep appreciation of high-quality milk chocolate, and the mashed potatoes and gravy in a well-prepared hot beef commercial. She had a love/hate relationship with the sheep she and her brothers helped care for as children and an addiction to PBS historical dramas. She was a fan of Keb' Mo', and her Elvis Presley lip sync was second to none.
Linda met Michael Willis Pratt when he was a tenant in the building that her grandmother managed. When her grandma arranged a surprise meeting, he asked Linda out on the spot and proposed three weeks later. She and Mike had two children, Daniel Roy Pratt (Camille) and Elizabeth Gale Pratt (Walter). Linda cherished her grandchildren, Mason and Thea, beyond measure, and nurtured their own artistic talents with her gentle instruction.
Linda is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; dear brothers, Richard Pruehs (Marcia) and David Pruehs (Barbara); and her nieces and nephews, Brent, Lori, Erin, Jason, and Sara.