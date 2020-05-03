Linda R. Lander

Linda yearned to see the country and expand her horizons, so she moved to Salem, Ore. in 1980, and began working for Winco Foods where she subsequently met her soulmate, Lee Goss. Linda and Lee loved the outdoors and spent time camping, fishing, going to the coast, or working in the garden. They then moved to Idaho for a few years, and after retirement, on to Texas to be closer to her daughters. In 2007, they moved to Onawa to be nearer to her siblings and classmates. Winters were spent in Lake Havasu, Ariz., where they enjoyed time spent with the many friends they met, going to the doggie park, playing pickleball, and especially taking trips to Las Vegas.