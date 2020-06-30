× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lindsey N. Whitlock

Sioux City

Lindsey Nicole Whitlock, 33, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with the Rev. Gene Stockton officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Lindsey was born on Nov. 25, 1986, in Sioux City, the daughter of Gary and Linda (Delk) Rubel. She graduated from East High School in 2005.

Lindsey married Daniel Whitlock on April 11, 2009, at Heartland Community Baptist Church, and together they had three children.

Lindsey was very intelligent and highly educated. She attended or received degrees from Morningside College, USD, Briar Cliff, and UNMC. Her latest accomplishment was her post master's degree, PMHNP-BC, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner-board certified. Lindsey enjoyed learning and was always in search of continuing her education. Her real devotion was to her kids; she was proud to be a boy mom and she absolutely loved them.