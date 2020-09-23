Linn A. Ford

On July 14, 1973, Linn married his sweetheart, Paulette, and three and a half years later, they were blessed with their one and only child, Adam, their absolute pride and joy.

Career-wise, Linn spent 29 years working for the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter, Minn. He first worked as a security guard/counselor for the Criminally Insane; then, for seven years as a social worker on the sex offender unit; lastly, as a psychologist for the mentally ill and dangerous (Quite the resume).

Linn was an avid sports fan, playing fast-pitch amateur baseball while in the service and spending his honeymoon with Paulette, in right field of Met Stadium, competing with 6- and 7 year-olds, catching fly balls during the Twins' practice, before settling down to watch the games. He also played fast-pitch softball. In the 1980s, their season tickets took Linn and Paulette to many enjoyable Vikings football games.

Equal to his love of ball games was Linn's passion for motorcycles and motorcycling all over the country, from Sacramento, Calif., to Washington, D.C., to Colorado and the Black Hills, and just countless other motorcycle trips. He started out on a 1971 500 Kawasaki (which held the quarter mile speed record at that time), and ended up with a 2002, 1800 Illusion-Blue Gold Wing, which he later tricked out.