Lionel C. 'Chris' Bostwick

Ponca, Neb.

Lionel Carlyle "Chris" Bostwick of Ponca rode off into the sunset of life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the age of 85.

There will be a memorial gathering and sharing beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Ponca Rodeo Grounds. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at Ponca United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Ponca Community Center with Interment following at the Maskell cemetery.

Chris was born the oldest of six children to Hugh and Adelene (Nelson) Bostwick in Maskell, Neb. After graduating from high school in Maskell, Chris faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army for three years. He returned to Maskell and married Nancy Keller. To that union, a daughter, Lynnel, was born, and later a son, Chad, was added to their family.

After a year or two of various jobs, Chris roped in a job with Swift, Inc. where he was a successful salesman of edible oils. He traveled much and mostly served the state of South Dakota and western Iowa. In those years, they made their home in Mason City, Iowa; Mobridge, S.D.; Mitchell, S.D.; and eventually in Sioux Falls, S.D. Chris earned a promotion to Swift's corporate offices in Chicago, Ill., but after a year, he realized he would rather raise his young children in the area closer to where he grew up and they relocated to Ponca where he operated "The bowling alley" (Centennial Lanes) for several years, owned a derailment company with his brothers, (Midwest Derailment) and then worked at Day's Door Company as a salesman. During this time Nancy lost her battle with cancer, Chris was blessed to find a new soulmate and wife in Bonnie (Backman) Jones. They were married for 30 years before she passed in 2018.

Chris became very involved in the Ponca community. He served with the Ponca fire and rescue squad, helped start the Ducks Unlimited Chapter and was instrumental in the development of Highland Oaks Golf course. Most notably, for 30+ years, he served as the manager of the "Ponca Days of 56" Rodeo. Chris had an unmatched dedication and love for the rodeo. The event grew more successful each year. He would be quick to add that he had a good group of helpers on the committee, and that the rodeo takes much more than just one person to run it. If he wasn't busy with the rodeo, Chris might be found at the river fishing or duck hunting.

Chris was a long-time member of the Methodist Church in Ponca.

Chris loved hearing about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family tree, combined with Bonnie's, became very large, but he was always able to keep everyone straight and had each birthday written on his calendar. In his later years, Chris enjoyed hearing about what was going on in the community and watching non-stop rodeo on TV. He was always up for a card game too! Chris had a wry sense of humor and loved to tease when he got the chance. One of the last cognitive actions was to point at a nurse and smile when asked if he had any pain.

After battling with ill health for the past 2 1/2 years, this big and strong wrangler was well cared for at home by his family, and then for the past 10 months he resided at Holy Spirit Retirement home. It greatly bothered him that he was not able to do what he used to, but he accepted that old horses aren't as fast, and he was ready to "just ride it out."

He is survived by his daughter Lynnel (Robert) Wilcke and son Chad Bostwick of Ponca; stepson Craig (Tina) Jones of Newcastle, Neb.; stepdaughter Debbie (Joe) O'Neill of Jackson, Neb.; seven grandsons, Sam (Ann) Fleury and children Ava and Will, Nick (Krista) Fleury and children Grace and Mia, Jesse Fleury and children Taylor, Jordyn and Rhett, Matt (Becky) Jones and children Andrew, Katy, and Jackson, Marcus (Mandy) Jones, Jason (Ali) Jones and children Tommy and Zada, and Colton (Danielle) Bruggeman; five granddaughters Elise (Mitch) Lowe and children Brooklynn, Carter and Mason, Katelyn (Josh Noble) O'Neill and children Declan and Calum; Maggie (Montana) Treadway and children Hezekiah, Joseph and Anthony; Sadie (Travis) Voss and Bonnie, Camden and Wrenley; Christiana (Matt) Koeppe and child Jones; sisters Cleo Waters of Irene, S.D., and Trudy (Rick) Pinkelman of Maskell; brothers and sisters-in-law Carol Bostwick of Ponca, and Gloria Nelson of Michigan, Dean Keller, Mike (Bonnie) Fluent, Andy (Mary) Backman, Patty (Terry) Jonason; and a large host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Gene and Berenice Fluent; wife Nancy; wife Bonnie; brothers Garry, Clyde, Roger, and Clement (Kelly); brothers- and sisters-in-law Ray Waters, Larry and Dorothy Keller, Greta Keller, Sharon Bostwick, Sheryl (Mert) Bostwick, Doyle and Pat Backman, Clara and Mel Eschenbaum, Arlene and Bill Chase, Evan and Jan Backman and Connie Gubbels.

The family wishes to acknowledge the dedication and fine care given to Chris over the past few years: the Ponca rescue unit, Mercy Home Health and the Holy Spirit Retirement Home all served with professionalism and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Ponca Fire and Rescue, the Ponca Rodeo Association Scholarship fund, and Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.