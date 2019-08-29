Des Moines, formerly Merrill, Iowa
Lisa Ann Juzek-Gatts, 58, of Des Moines, formerly of Merrill, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Akron Care Center.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lisa was born on March 22, 1961, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin M. Juzek and Darlene (Solomon) Juzek-Knapp. She graduated from Le Mars High School in 1980. In 1986, Lisa moved to Des Moines with her family and worked as a lab technician for 33 years.
Family, friends, and farm animals were Lisa's joys in life. She loved to cook and garden, care for her animals, and spend quality time with her friends and family. The winery trips with her friends were some of her cherished memories. Lisa was a kind and loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (Sean) Streeter of Des Moines; mother, Darlene Juzek-Knapp and husband, Tom of Merrill; siblings, Lori (Don) Thompson, Tim (Marie) Juzek, Kevin Juzek, and Jason (Faith) Juzek; uncles, Richard (Christy) Solomon and Donald (Olene) Solomon; and numerous nephews, cousins and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her sons, John Charles Gatts and Corey Marvin Gatts; father, Marvin M. Juzek; and grandparents, Charles and Mabel Solomon, and Charles and Wilma Juzek.
