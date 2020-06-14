× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lisa Jovanovic

Glen Allen, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Lisa Jovanovic, 92, of Glen Allen, Mo., formerly Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence.

Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lisa was born on March 16, 1928, in Bad Oeynhausen, Germany, to Rudolph and Charlotta (Brockmann) Fiebig. She married Milorad Jovanovic on Sept. 9, 1950, in Bad Oeynhausen, Germany.

On July 3, 1956, the couple and their five children moved to the United States, settling in the Ida Grove, Iowa area. The two youngest children were born near Ida Grove. Lisa stayed in Iowa until her retirement, at which time she moved to Glen Allen, Mo.

During her working years, Lisa worked at Happy Chef in Sergeant Bluff, and Jennings Nursing Home in Sioux City.