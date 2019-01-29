South Sioux City
Lisa Ann (Logue) Bryne, 53, of South Sioux City, joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Her final resting place will be South Creek Cemetery, Ponca, Neb. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Lisa was born on April 2, 1965. Lisa attended Sioux City schools. She attended beauty school and worked various jobs throughout her life. Her last place of employment was at Walmart.
Lisa married Kirk Bryne and out of that marriage, Nicole Marie, her pride and joy, was born. She and Kirk later divorced.
Lisa loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed bingo, going to the boat, or being on Facebook with LulaRoe and Everlasting Pearls. She would spend hours making jewelry pieces and memorabilia for her loved ones.
Lisa showed kindness and was compassionate for all beings. She had a heart of gold and hated to see others in need. Lisa truly was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 -- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Lisa is survived by her daughter, Nicole Marie (Bryne) Lefevbre and her husband, Jason, son, Sam and baby Jaxon on his way in April. She is also survived by her parents, Robert and Wilma Logue of Ponca; brothers, Dave (Kristy) Logue of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Chris (Tami) Logue of Ponca; sisters, Lori Gutierrez of Dakota City, Amy Logue of Ponca, Sharrell Logue of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Nellie Logue of Lincoln, Neb. Lisa had one niece; seven nephews; several grandnieces and grandnephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also had a special friend, Stevie Ford, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lewis Dowson Sr. and Myrtle; and her paternal grandparents, John and Florence. She also has an angel baby awaiting her in heaven.