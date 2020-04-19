× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lisa M. Belk

Sioux City

Lisa M. Belk, 55, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Sioux City.

Private family services will be held at Heartland Community Baptist Church; the service will be live streamed through Facebook and the church's website, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Burial will be in Le Mars Memorial Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will announce on Facebook when the public service will be scheduled. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lisa was born on June 30, 1964, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Daniel and Judy (Larson) Carpenter. She graduated from Le Mars High School, where she was a drum major, and went on to attend Briar Cliff College.

Throughout her life, Lisa was devoted to helping others, especially children. She worked for the Children's Evangelical Fellowship Ministry, where taking care of kids was her "special gift." She was a true Evangelist and took time to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.