Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sergeant Bluff
Lisa M. Reid Harriman, 48, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish, Nativity Catholic Church, 4242 Natalia Way, in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Celebration of life will be held at Miles Inn, in Sioux City, after the service.
Lisa Reid Harriman was born on Feb. 23, 1971, in Sioux City, the daughter of Wally and Suzanne (Jahde) Reid. Lisa graduated from Sioux City East in 1989 and was a graduate of Morningside College. She earned her degree in elementary education and taught in Belle Fourche, S.D. and in Sioux City. Lisa's vibrant personality and constant smile led her employment with Miles Inn and currently Snapper's Turtle Bay in Spirit Lake.
Although Lisa's time was short, she lived each day with a passion. She enjoyed boating in Boji, riding Harleys, traveling to the beach, golfing, fishing and hanging out with friends and family. She was an avid Miami Dolphins and Nebraska Cornhusker fan. Lisa's greatest joy was being married to her soul mate, Buck, and being a mom to Reid. She will be remembered as the princess.
She is survived by her husband, Buck Harriman of Spirit Lake; her 17-year-old son, Reid of Sergeant Bluff; father, Wally (Kathy) Reid of Dakota Dunes; brother, Wade (Mona) Reid of Jackson, Neb.; sister, Brenda Reid of Sergeant Bluff; nephew, Jayde; niece, Josie of Jackson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her dog, Harley, of Sergeant Bluff.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Suzanne.
Memorials can be directed to her son Reid's college education fund.