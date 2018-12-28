McCook Lake, S.D.
Lisa R. Christiansen, 55, wife, mother, grandmother and daughter of McCook Lake, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, from a long battle with Wagner's Disease.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a reception at Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lisa, the daughter of Gerald and Dianna (Elgert) Heibel, was born on April 26, 1963, in Sioux City. She married Gene Christiansen on Sept. 18, 1982 in Sioux City. They have enjoyed life on McCook Lake since their marriage. Lisa was a wonderful homemaker for her children and husband.
She enjoyed playing bingo, being her children and grandchildren's number 1 fan, living at the lake, and going to furniture auctions. She was always sympathetic to others and enjoyed caring for others through in-home health care. She never complained about being sick and didn't want others to see her suffer. Lisa would most likely say, "never take a day for granted" and "always answer the phone when a loved one calls, even if they are driving you nuts."
Lisa is survived by her mother, Dianna Heibel of Sioux City; husband of 36 years, Gene Christiansen of McCook Lake; son, Brandon Christiansen; daughter, Shannon (Chad) Pauling; brother, Kenneth Heibel of Sioux City; and four grandchildren, Paige, Myli, Emily and Landen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald.