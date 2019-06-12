{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

80, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Service: June 14 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 13 from 4-7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

the life of: Lloyd Donald Groves
