Lloyd E. Cleveland, 67, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Lloyd was born on Nov. 10, 1951, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Warren and Betty (Shupe) Cleveland. He grew up in Luton, Iowa, and graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 1969.
Lloyd married Tylene (Baker) Woods and to this union two boys were born, Damon and Cory. In June 1988, Lloyd married Therese Scovill, to this union one daughter was born, Katelyn, joining the family with Erin and Zac.
Lloyd was a truck driver at Roberts Dairy for 20 plus years and RockTenn for 18 years, retiring in 2015 due to illness. In retirement, he worked part time at Menards.
Lloyd enjoyed driving truck, fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears fan, and did his best not to miss any of his grandchildren's sporting events. Family was everything to Lloyd, he was so proud of each and every one of them.
Survivors include his wife, Therese Cleveland of Sioux City; children, Damon (Stephanie) Cleveland and their children, McKayla, Kodey, and Kohen of Sioux City, Cory (Stephani) Cleveland and their children, Kayleigh, Braden, Jayda, Cade, Kiana, and Tate of Sioux City, Erin (Kevin) Lewis and their children, Robbie, Danny, Cullie, Andy, and Nori of South Carolina, Zac (Ashley) Cosgrove of Nebraska, and Katelyn (Matt) Cleveland of Colorado; six brothers; and one sister.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.