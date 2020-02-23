Arnolds Park, Iowa, formerly Hornick

Lloyd M. Tresham, 74, of Arnolds Park, formerly Hornick, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Chaplain Steve Petty officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery,, with military rites presented by the Hindman-Steele Post 492 of Hornick. Visitation with the family will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lloyd was born March 25, 1945, in Sioux City, the son of Maurice and Patsy (Webb) Tresham. Lloyd graduated high school from Westwood in Sloan, Iowa, in May of 1963. He married Joan Vermilyea on June 26, 1965, in Hornick. Not long after their marriage, he enlisted into the United States Army in May of 1968 and served his country with pride until he was honorably discharged December of 1971 with a rank of Sgt (T).

