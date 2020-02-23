Arnolds Park, Iowa, formerly Hornick
Lloyd M. Tresham, 74, of Arnolds Park, formerly Hornick, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Chaplain Steve Petty officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery,, with military rites presented by the Hindman-Steele Post 492 of Hornick. Visitation with the family will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lloyd was born March 25, 1945, in Sioux City, the son of Maurice and Patsy (Webb) Tresham. Lloyd graduated high school from Westwood in Sloan, Iowa, in May of 1963. He married Joan Vermilyea on June 26, 1965, in Hornick. Not long after their marriage, he enlisted into the United States Army in May of 1968 and served his country with pride until he was honorably discharged December of 1971 with a rank of Sgt (T).
Lloyd was a partner in T&H Backhoe until he found his true passion in farming where he built a very successful business for him and his family. Lloyd was an active member of the Hindman-Steele Post 492 in Hornick. Lloyd was also a member and past master of Attica Lodge 502 A.F & A.M. in Sloan, Iowa, and a member of the Sioux City Scottish Rite as well as the Abu Bekr Shrine. Lloyd volunteered his time to transport families to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. He loved giving to the community and bringing Christmas cheer with a magnificent Christmas Light display at the family's acreage that could be seen for miles.
After Lloyd retired, he and Joan spent their retirement years in Ft. Myers, Fla. and Arnolds Park, Iowa. Lloyd left this earth on Valentine’s Day to join in heaven his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan Tresham, who passed Jan. 24, 2020.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Sue Tresham-Scheiwe and Kent Scheiwe of Greeley, Colo.; and brother-in-law, John Vermilyea of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan Tresham; his brother, Floyd Tresham; uncle, Leslie Tresham; aunt, Lottie Tresham; and sister-in-law, Becky Vermilyea.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Minneapolis.