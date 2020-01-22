Sioux City
Lloyd O. Full, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lloyd was born on Jan. 29, 1934, at home on the family farm in Granville, Iowa, the son of Clemens and Gertrude (Byrne) Full. Lloyd was one of 11 children. Lloyd was educated at St. Joseph Catholic School in Granville. His high school years were devoted to taking care of the family farm because of his older brothers enlisting into the military service.
Lloyd met Donna Grady, the cute cheerleader living down the lane, and the couple was married on Aug. 11, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville by the Rev. Sylvester Grady, Donna's uncle. After the marriage, the couple lived in Le Mars, Iowa. They moved to Sioux City in 1953. Lloyd frequently went back to the family farm in Granville to help with spring planting and fall harvest.
Lloyd worked at the Sioux City Stockyards most of his life, maintaining scales for 33 years before retirement. He also ran his own cleaning services. Lloyd served as a union official during his employment at the Stockyards.
He was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church, serving as a team captain for the St. Michael’s new church and Rectory Fund Campaign committee in the mid-1960s. He also served as an usher and helped with counting the offering, as well as volunteered for the grounds maintenance. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and loved going to Okoboji and being the captain on his pontoon boat.
Lloyd volunteered for Hospice of Siouxland, and was named Hospice of Siouxland's Outstanding Volunteer in 1990. He also volunteered at Queen of Peace as groundskeeper. Lloyd was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served on the Bishop Heelan High School Parent Board. Lloyd was dedicated to his family and quite the handyman; there was nothing he couldn't fix. For the last two years, Lloyd was a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Full of Sioux City; sons, Steven (Marsha) of Hinton, Iowa, Keith, and Tom of Sioux City; daughters, Roxanne (Greg) Lohr of Sioux City, Kim Evans of Omaha, and Kari (Rob) Bousquet of South Sioux City; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with number 26 on the way; sisters, Anita (Roger) Gaswint of Sioux City, and Sandy (Ron) Bombard of Gunnison, Colo.; and brother, Allen (Barbara) Full of Beloit, Wis.
Lloyd was preceded in death by three siblings in their childhood; his parents, Gertrude and Clemens; brothers, Clemens, Kenneth, and Leslie; and a sister, Audrey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris, Joe, and Nick Lohr, Joe Evans, Mike and Nick Bousquet, Tanner and Collin Full.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Parish, Queen of Peace, or Bishop Heelan High School.
Service information
10:30AM
2223 Indian Hills Drive
Sioux City, IA 51104