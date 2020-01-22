Lloyd O. Full

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church, serving as a team captain for the St. Michael’s new church and Rectory Fund Campaign committee in the mid-1960s. He also served as an usher and helped with counting the offering, as well as volunteered for the grounds maintenance. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and loved going to Okoboji and being the captain on his pontoon boat.

Lloyd volunteered for Hospice of Siouxland, and was named Hospice of Siouxland's Outstanding Volunteer in 1990. He also volunteered at Queen of Peace as groundskeeper. Lloyd was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served on the Bishop Heelan High School Parent Board. Lloyd was dedicated to his family and quite the handyman; there was nothing he couldn't fix. For the last two years, Lloyd was a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Full of Sioux City; sons, Steven (Marsha) of Hinton, Iowa, Keith, and Tom of Sioux City; daughters, Roxanne (Greg) Lohr of Sioux City, Kim Evans of Omaha, and Kari (Rob) Bousquet of South Sioux City; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with number 26 on the way; sisters, Anita (Roger) Gaswint of Sioux City, and Sandy (Ron) Bombard of Gunnison, Colo.; and brother, Allen (Barbara) Full of Beloit, Wis.