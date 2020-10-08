Loel J. Sandness

Sioux City

Loel J. Sandness, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence following a long illness.

Memorial Mass will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann, celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Loel was born May 7, 1950, in LaMoure, N.D.; he was the son of Joel and Laura (Grimsrud) Sandness. He grew up in LaMoure and graduated from high school in 1968. Loel then attended college at Valley City State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973.

During his college education, he took a year off to enlist in the Army National Guard of North Dakota. He served in the military for six years.

On Aug. 3, 1974, Loel married Carol Robideau in LaMoure, N.D. To this union, one son was adopted and two were born. Loel worked for Firestone Tire until 1988. The family then moved to Sioux City, where he worked for Fremont Tire for 30 years until his retirement in 2019.