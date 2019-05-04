Spencer, Iowa
Lois Arlene Carlson, 90, of Spencer, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Longhouse Residence in Spencer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer, with the Rev. Dan Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. Condolences may be sent online to www.warnerfuneralhome.com.
Lois Arlene Carlson, the daughter of Oscar and Elvira Lundquist Peterson, was born on April 20, 1929, in Aurelia, Iowa. In 1936, her family moved to a farm near Moneta, Iowa, where she attended school and graduated from Moneta High School. She continued her education at NBT in Sioux City.
Lois met Donald Carlson while both working at Bjornstad Drug Store. They were married on June 18, 1950, at the Peterson family farm near Hartley, Iowa. Following their marriage, they lived in Spencer.
Lois was very active in many organizations including PEO Sisterhood, Beta Sigma Phi, Clay County Garden Club, Marcellus Mill Quester and Ruth Circle. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer, where she served on the Women's Church Circle and was a Sunday school teacher. Don and Lois have enjoyed many years of attending the sports games in Spencer and attending the community theatre. They took several trips to Europe and Sweden.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeannine (Jim) Bunge of Hartley, and David (Elizabeth) Carlson of Hopkins, Minn.; son-in-law, Craig Butler of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Lee (Michelle) Bunge, Sally Bunge, Ben (Abbie) Bunge, Adam (Ashley) Bunge, Abby (Nate) Bockholt, Paul (Chloe) Butler, Anna (Alex) Lukehart, Thomas Carlson and Maddie Carlson (Nick Davis); great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brooke and Jordyn Bunge, Aiden, Paige and Davis Bunge, Landon Bunge, Claire, Annika, Bryce and Nina Bockholt, Harriet Butler, Henrik and Emilia Lukehart; one brother, Dean (MaryJane) Peterson of Hartley; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; daughter, Barbara Butler; and brother, Norman.