Lois 'Bunny' Aunan

Ankeny, Iowa

Bunny L. Aunan, 91, left this world to be in the presence of her Savior and Lord with Milt II at her side Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Due to quarantine regulations, funeral service, visitation, and burial will be for immediate family only.

Bunny was born April 15, 1928, to Alois and Gladys Dreier. She met Milt Aunan in Sioux City and they were married April 3, 1947. They just celebrated 73 years together.

She and Milt Sr. have been members of Westchester Evangelical Free Church for many years.

Bunny is survived by her husband, Milt Sr.; four children, Kevin, Milt II (Corene), Marcia Hansen (Dr. Kenneth), and Eric; 11 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial checks made out to Hidden Acres Christian Center with Bunny Aunan in the memo to Dr. Kenneth Hansen (Marcia), PO Box 139, Ankeny, IA 50021. They will be collected and given to Hidden Acres for a memorial decided by the family. Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com

