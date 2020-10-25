Lois C. Hoover

Sioux City

Lois C. Hoover, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement.

A private family service will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lois was born on Nov. 27, 1929, near Oto, Woodbury County, Iowa, to Gilbert David and Genevieve Lorraine (Carmen) Hollister. She grew up in Paullina, Iowa, graduating from Paullina High School. She went on to graduate from Ellis School of Beauty. On April 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney J. Hoover in Sioux City, at First Presbyterian Church.

Lois was a Girl Scout leader for all three of her daughters and was the past president of the Sioux City Lioness Club. She was an active member of Morningside Presbyterian Church (now Faith United), where she was a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and member of various women's circles. Lois was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed reading and sewing, and was a very accomplished seamstress.