Rogers, Ark., formerly Sioux City
Lois D. O’Dea, 89, of Rogers, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Central United Methodist Church in Rogers. Arrangements of her cremation are being made by the Benton County Funeral Home in Rogers. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.
Lois was born March 4, 1929 in Sioux City, to Martin and Laura Riediger. Lois was an accomplished musician. She was the organist for Calvary Lutheran Church, Augustana Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church over the course of 40 years. She taught piano lessons to hundreds of students for more than 45 years. She also played string bass with the Sioux City Symphony. Lois and husband, Bill O'Dea, moved to Bella Vista Ark. in 1992. She had a candle business and was known as the "Candle Lady of Bella Vista." Bill passed in 1996.
Lois was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Rogers, the Rogers Garden Club and the International Candle Guild. She volunteered at the Rogers Adult Wellness Center and enjoyed water aerobics and playing pinochle. Lois was an avid gardener and grew prized roses. She also enjoyed golf and played in women's leagues in Sioux City and Bella Vista. She was a vivacious and active member in the NWA community at large. Lois and spouse, George Bolt, moved from Bella Vista to Sahuarita, Ariz. in 2004 and resided there until George passed in 2011. She returned to Rogers and lived at Arbors at Pinnacle Ridge before moving to Primrose Retirement Community in April 2018. Lois fell on Jan. 25 and suffered a traumatic brain injury resulting in her death.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald Riediger; two children, Suzanne O'Dea and Jeffrey O'Dea and his spouse, Ellen Byars; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.