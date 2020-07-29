× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois D. Piester

Sioux City

Lois D. Piester, 68, of Sioux City, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family requests that all guests wear masks and please adhere to social distancing practices. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com. For those wishing to view Lois' service from the safety of their homes, please visit her obituary on the Meyer Brothers website the morning of the service for a link to view the service live.

Lois was born on March 28, 1951, in Oakland, Neb., the daughter of Clarence and Genevieve Modlin. She later moved to Jefferson, S.D., where she graduated with the class of 1968. In high school she was affectionately known as "Mouse" because she was little and quiet.

In 1987 she met the love of her life, her husband Loyd Piester. They were blessed to blend their families and have four children.