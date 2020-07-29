Lois D. Piester
Sioux City
Lois D. Piester, 68, of Sioux City, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family requests that all guests wear masks and please adhere to social distancing practices. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com. For those wishing to view Lois' service from the safety of their homes, please visit her obituary on the Meyer Brothers website the morning of the service for a link to view the service live.
Lois was born on March 28, 1951, in Oakland, Neb., the daughter of Clarence and Genevieve Modlin. She later moved to Jefferson, S.D., where she graduated with the class of 1968. In high school she was affectionately known as "Mouse" because she was little and quiet.
In 1987 she met the love of her life, her husband Loyd Piester. They were blessed to blend their families and have four children.
In her free time Lois loved to be creative. She was an avid crafter and baker. She liked to do puzzles and make cards for her family. She always liked to fish and camp with her family as well. She was known for being feisty and spoiling her puppy Gypsy. Her grandkids were a very important part of her life and she loved spending time and cooking with them. She was also known by her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews as the favorite aunt.
Lois is survived by her husband, Loyd; her children, Genelle (Tim) Derochie of Jordan, Minn., Tiffani (Mike) Bottjen of Papillion, Neb., Joseph Barrett of Tripp, S.D., and Travis Piester of Los Angeles, Calf.; her brothers, Jerry Modlin, Calvin (Sandy) Modlin, and Ralph (Debbie) Modlin; her sisters, Cathy Smith and Patty Begnoche; three grandsons, Remy Derochie, and Nickolas and Owen Bottjen; and her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
