Sioux City
89, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Celebration of life: Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m., Central Baptist Church. Private graveside: Gilman Township Cemetery, Ashton, Iowa. Visitation: Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Sioux City
