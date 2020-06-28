× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois E. Hermanson

Kingsley, Iowa

Lois E. Hermanson, 89, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Lois was born July 20, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Eugene C. and Nelda E. (Suckow) Nickel. She graduated from Lutheran High School in the spring of 1948.

In 1949, she met Arthur G. Hermanson. Lois and Arthur were married on June 3, 1950. Lois spent her married life living across the Midwest with Arthur where he served as the pastor of congregations in the United Church of Christ. They made their home in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota before finally settling in Iowa. Arthur's final change brought them to Kingsley.