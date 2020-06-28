Lois E. Hermanson
Kingsley, Iowa
Lois E. Hermanson, 89, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Lois was born July 20, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Eugene C. and Nelda E. (Suckow) Nickel. She graduated from Lutheran High School in the spring of 1948.
In 1949, she met Arthur G. Hermanson. Lois and Arthur were married on June 3, 1950. Lois spent her married life living across the Midwest with Arthur where he served as the pastor of congregations in the United Church of Christ. They made their home in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota before finally settling in Iowa. Arthur's final change brought them to Kingsley.
Throughout the years, Lois worked at a variety of jobs, including selling Avon, working for J.C. Penney's, sewing clothing for the Carlson Doll Company, and as an in-home daycare provider. She was an avid knitter, knitting professionally for many years. After Arthur's retirement, they spent parts of 18 years volunteering at the Church of the Brethren's Service Center in New Windsor, Md.
Survivors include son, Arthur E. "Casey" Hermanson and wife Paula of Sioux Falls, S.D., daughter Amy B. Hermanson and her husband, Tom Weber of Council Bluffs, Iowa, son, Eric A. Hermanson of Kingsley, and daughter, Anna-Lisa Hermanson of Kingsley. Lois also had five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Lois was preceded in death by husband, Arthur (2018); and a daughter, Kristi Fagler (2015).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.