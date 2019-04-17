Le Mars, Iowa
Lois E. Walker, 88, of Le Mars, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Lois Braun was born on Jan. 10, 1931, in Chatsworth, Iowa, to John and Helen (Groetken) Braun. She was the vice president and CFO of Walker Excavating.
Lois was a longtime member of Catholic Daughters and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Truly the master of the 20 minute story, Lois was always singing and enjoyed Christmas music year round. Lois was an exceptional caregiver of her grandmother for many years. The list of things she enjoyed is immense, including golf, bowling, card club, gardening, attending school activities, nature, flowers, animals, birds (especially cardinals), and the lottery must be mentioned. Lois will be fondly remembered as a warm, caring person who would choose to turn the other cheek rather than cause trouble and she lived by the Golden Rule.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Matt; son, Rod (Ann) Walker; daughters, Leann (Dean Bohlken), and Kerri (Larry) Stinton, all of Le Mars; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy; brothers, Bob (Shirley) Braun, and John Braun; and sisters, Helen (Ray) Clarey, and Joyce Braun.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brentwood Good Samaritan Society.