Lois Ebel
Lois Ebel

Paullina, Iowa

65, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Services: Jan. 23, 11 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Germantown, Iowa. Burial: Jan 23, 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Germantown. Visitation: Jan. 22, after 3 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Jan 23
Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
St. John Lutheran Church
5092 480th St.
Germantown, IA 51046
Jan 23
Graveside
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM-10:15AM
St. John Lutheran Cemetery
4781 Oak Hill Ave.
Germantown, IA 51046
