Sioux City
Lois Elinor (Hickman) De Boer, 89, of Sioux City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, following a brief illness.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Sioux City. Private graveside services will be held in Gilman Township Cemetery at Ashton, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lois was born in Ashton, Iowa, on May 16, 1930, to Robert D. and Reca (Janssen) Hickman. She attended Ashton Public School, graduating in 1947. Lois attended Kansas City Bible College, Northwestern College in Minneapolis, and received her B.A. degree in secondary education from Westmar College in 1951. She began her teaching career at Newkirk, Iowa, where she taught social studies and English for two years. She also taught in Harlan, Iowa, for a year and at North Junior High School in Sioux City.
On June 15, 1956, Lois was united in marriage to Richard A. De Boer. They moved to Iowa City, where their two children were born. In 1960, the couple moved to Sioux City, where she resumed her teaching career in 1966. She taught at Hoover Middle School until retiring in 1992. As a young teenager, Lois personally accepted and professed faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Throughout the years, she was active in various churches they attended. She taught Sunday school for over 50 years and was involved in other children’s ministries: Child Evangelism, Awanas, and Vacation Bible School.
Lois enjoyed singing in the choir and also served as deaconess while a member of Morningside Baptist Church. In recent years, she was a regular attender of Central Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship of the Maranatha Sunday School Class. Lois loved to read, watch television, solve crossword puzzles, spend time with friends, and watch sports of all kinds. She was an avid Cubs and Twins fan. Lois and Rich had a special passion to travel and were privileged to visit many countries throughout the world. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were very special to her, and she treasured time spent with them.
Lois was a member of the Sioux City Retired Educators, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Mall Walkers.
Lois is survived by her son, Steve (Becky) De Boer; daughter, Jan (Scott) Swartzendruber; four grandchildren, Amanda (Eric) Bowman, Michelle (Chris) Nieset, Jeff (Lindsay) Swartzendruber, and Jill (Konrad) Swartz; four great-grandchildren, Jace Swartzendruber, Charlie Swartzendruber, William Bowman, and Noah Nieset; sister, Joyce (Gerald) Behrens; sister-in-law, Marie Hickman; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on May 30, 2019; her parents; sister, Helen Kruse; and brother, Paul Hickman.
Memorials may be directed to Central Baptist Church, Sioux City, or Our Daily Bread Ministries, Grand Rapids, MI.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oaknoll Retirement Residence-Health Center in Iowa City and Iowa City Hospice.