Lois G. Taylor

Elk Point, S.D.
Lois Gloria Taylor, 78, of Elk Point, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. today, with family present at 5 p.m., at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Private burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Lois was born on Nov. 6, 1941, to Sidney and Ernestine Smith. She graduated from Elk Point High School in 1959.
You have free articles remaining.
Lois married Stephen Taylor on Jan. 9, 1960. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother for many years. After moving into the workforce, she spent four years on the city council for Ward Three and was the first woman to serve on the city council. She was also the city librarian for eight years. In that time, she was instrumental in moving the library from a small room in the auditorium to the new facility, which is where the city offices are now located. She was also very involved in the Union County Food Pantry for 20 years. She enjoyed the time there working with Yvonne Busker, Kathy Magstadt, and Colleen Wray, and serving those in the community.
Lois retired and spent most of her time reading every book she could get her hands on and enjoyed listening to music.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Taylor of Elk Point; her three children, Shirley (Guy) Alther of Omaha, Douglas (Karen) Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sherri (Orelous) Bousquet of Elk Point; four grandchildren, Brian (Shelby) Alther, Stefanie Alther, Sydney Bousquet, and Aubrey Bousquet; a sister, Sue Morris of Rapid City, S.D.; two cousins, Helen (Bihlmeyer) Greer, and Michael Bihlmeyer; two very special friends, Jami and Jack Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bobbie; a sister, Jane; a nephew, Bruce; and a niece, Kimberly.
The family would like to express a special thank you to AseraCare of Sioux Falls, Right at Home, and to all the caregivers for all their love, care and support.