Lois G. Taylor

Lois married Stephen Taylor on Jan. 9, 1960. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother for many years. After moving into the workforce, she spent four years on the city council for Ward Three and was the first woman to serve on the city council. She was also the city librarian for eight years. In that time, she was instrumental in moving the library from a small room in the auditorium to the new facility, which is where the city offices are now located. She was also very involved in the Union County Food Pantry for 20 years. She enjoyed the time there working with Yvonne Busker, Kathy Magstadt, and Colleen Wray, and serving those in the community.