South Sioux City
Lois J. Mason, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at a local care facility.
Private family services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Lois Jeannette Olesen Mason was born on April 18, 1927, near Homer, Neb., to Hans Bank and Mary (Lauritsen) Olesen. She was baptized in Homer in 1928. In 1944, she was confirmed at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Homer. She graduated from South Sioux City High School on May 23, 1946 and was a member of the Sioux Chapter of the National Honor Society.
Lois worked at a law firm in South Sioux City, and later worked at Tri-State Propane in South Sioux City, where she met her future husband. She married Robert E. Mason on Oct. 22, 1949 in South Sioux City. To this union, two daughters were born.
In 1961, Bob transferred with Northern Propane Gas Co to Auburn, Neb. Lois began working as secretary to the Auburn School superintendent. In 1967, Bob again transferred to Laurel, Neb. Lois worked as school and board secretary in Laurel from 1969 to 1993. In 2013, Bob and Lois relocated from Laurel to South Sioux City for health reasons. Bob passed away in 2018. Lois had resided in the Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City since July 2017.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Patricia Detlefsen (Ray Campbell) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Vicki Dummer (Curt) of South Sioux City; three grandchildren, Ashley Dummer Richter of South Sioux City, Alyssa Dummer of Shawnee, Kan., and Cody Dummer of South Sioux City; and three great-grandchildren, Maxwell Dummer Richter, Finley Dummer Richter, and Beau Van Eldik.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bob.