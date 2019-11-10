Lois L. Bradley

She was a member of Whitfield Methodist Church and Eastern Star. Her favorite things were traveling, driving her car everywhere, sewing, crafts, shopping, and using her computer. She would bake the best treats for every occasion and then later for her daughter's students. She was a continual caregiver to all of her family. She loved her dogs and other animals her daughter brought home, including an African lion cub. Although her friends moved out of the area, they remained her friends all her life and kept in touch with her. She was her daughter’s best friend.