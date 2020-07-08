Lois L. Larson
South Sioux City
Lois Louise Larson, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Regency Square Care Center.
Private family services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church. The family encourages you to join them online with the service being live-streamed through the church's website and requests immediate family only at the church and graveside due to Covid-19 concerns. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hint Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com .
Lois was born on Aug. 5, 1932, in Pierce, Neb., to Paul and Rose (Breyer) Mitchell. She received her education at various schools, however she graduated with the class of 1950 in South Sioux City. She was raised in various Nebraska cities as her father was a civil engineer for the State of Nebraska, and the family moved to South Sioux City in 1946.
During high school, Lois' family owned Mitchell's Cafe and as she was working there, a handsome man, named Donald A. Larson swept Lois off her feet. The two were married at Hope Lutheran Church on June 28, 1953. The couple moved to Norfolk, Neb. after the marriage until 1960 when they moved to Dakota City until 2017. For years, Lois was with the Dakota County Extension Office before she began her career at Iowa Beef Processors (IBP) in the public affairs office. She retired in 1990, which then led Lois and Donald to travel coast to coast in their RV, visiting friends and family. The couple spent many winters in Arizona and Texas.
Lois was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church, and a member of the Ladies Aid. She volunteered for the Dakota City Cemetery Board, Dakota County Health Board, Dakota County Election Office, PTA, community chorus (Choralation), and was corresponding secretary for the South Sioux City Alumni Association.
Lois is survived by her husband, Donald of South Sioux City; sons, Steven Larson and Richard Larson, both of Dakota City; daughter, Beth (John) Longmoor of Olathe, Kan.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Roger Larson on July 18, 1957.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be given in Lois' name to Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, or Hospice of Siouxland, 309 Cook St, Sioux City, IA 51103.
