Lois L. Larson

South Sioux City

Lois Louise Larson, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Regency Square Care Center.

Private family services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church. The family encourages you to join them online with the service being live-streamed through the church's website and requests immediate family only at the church and graveside due to Covid-19 concerns. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hint Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Lois was born on Aug. 5, 1932, in Pierce, Neb., to Paul and Rose (Breyer) Mitchell. She received her education at various schools, however she graduated with the class of 1950 in South Sioux City. She was raised in various Nebraska cities as her father was a civil engineer for the State of Nebraska, and the family moved to South Sioux City in 1946.