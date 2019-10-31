Sioux City
Lois M. Hansen, 99, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel, at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City, with the Rev. Del L. Olivier officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Lois was born July 31, 1920, in Sioux City, to Adolph and Iva (Copenhaver) Fink. She grew up in Sioux City, living with her grandparents during the school year. She graduated from East High School and went on to National Business Training school in Sioux City.
Lois married Henry Hansen on April 28, 1945, in Sioux City. The couple took over the family farm from Henry's parents near Lawton, Iowa. They moved into Sioux City in 1962. Lois worked as a school secretary at Sunnyside School and at Anderson Abstract Company.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a former member of Augustana Lutheran Church, where she did quilting for over 20 years. She enjoyed raising flowers with Henry for the local florists, going to dances weekly and playing the organ.
Survivors include her daughter in-law, Carol Hansen of Sioux City; granddaughter, Melissa (James) Miller of Sioux City; great-grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Emily Miller, Alyssa, Reese, Arianna and Rhett Miller, all of Sioux City; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; son, Darrel; two sisters, Viola Lamb and Gladys Peterson; and a brother, Earl Fink.