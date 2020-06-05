Lois M. Hardy
Sioux City
Lois M. Hardy, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neptune, Iowa. Visitation will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lois was born on May 2, 1926, in Hinton, Iowa, to Arnold and Olive (Strub) Sitzmann. She worked as the registrar at Heelan High School for more than 30 years.
On April 3, 1951, she married Kenneth Hardy. They raised a son, Chuck, and daughter, Juli.
Church and family were the most important things in Lois' life. She attended daily Mass at Cathedral Catholic Church and took care of other family members until the age of 93. Her house was frequently referred to as the “Hardy Hotel” because the door was always open. To Lois, helping others came naturally.
Lois is survived by her children, Chuck and Rhonda Hardy of Grapevine, Texas, and Juli Chan of Mitchell, S.D.; siblings, Father Richard Sitzmann of Sioux City, Connie Christiansen (John) of Farmers Branch, Texas, and Joyce Ryan of Detroit, Mich.; grandchildren, Zach and Catherine Hardy of College Station, Texas, Jeremey and Beth Chan of Mitchell, and Kelli and Danny Rehorst of Alexandria, S.D.; and great-grandchildren, Sydney and Mason Rehorst of Alexandria.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hardy; her parents, Arnold and Olive Sitzmann of Le Mars, Iowa; her siblings, Don Sitzmann of Hinton, Jim Sitzmann of Hinton, Jean Sitzmann of Sioux City, and Earl Sitzmann of Sioux City; and son-in-law, Mike Chan of Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bishop Heelan High School or Holy Cross Parish.
