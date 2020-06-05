× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois M. Hardy

Sioux City

Lois M. Hardy, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neptune, Iowa. Visitation will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Lois was born on May 2, 1926, in Hinton, Iowa, to Arnold and Olive (Strub) Sitzmann. She worked as the registrar at Heelan High School for more than 30 years.

On April 3, 1951, she married Kenneth Hardy. They raised a son, Chuck, and daughter, Juli.

Church and family were the most important things in Lois' life. She attended daily Mass at Cathedral Catholic Church and took care of other family members until the age of 93. Her house was frequently referred to as the “Hardy Hotel” because the door was always open. To Lois, helping others came naturally.