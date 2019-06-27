Marcus, Iowa
Lois M. Mayer, 91, of Marcus, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Marcus. The Rev. David Doellinger will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Lois Maxine Mayer was born on Aug. 25, 1927, on a farm north of Marcus, the daughter of Carl and Lucy (Meyer) Kuehn. Lois attended country school and graduated from Marcus High School in 1945. She later studied at Morningside College and then worked for Dr. Wilson in Sioux City. She then took a position at Farmers State Bank in Marcus prior to her marriage.
On March 20, 1949, Lois married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Mayer, at the Methodist Church in Marcus. They farmed on the Mayer family farm until moving to Marcus in 1984. Lois moved to Heartland Care Center in 2013. Melvin passed away on Dec. 29, 2012.
Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very active in Ladies Aid, sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Tourist Club and was active in the community helping with the Marcus Centennial and other committees throughout the years.
Lois loved being a farm wife and all it entailed. She loved cooking for her family, gardening and helping Melvin whenever needed. Melvin and Lois loved to travel and play cards with their neighborhood friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she spoiled them whenever possible. She was very proud of them all.
Lois will be remembered for her sense of humor and kindness to all. Her family and friends along with her Christian faith were the most important things in her life.
She will be lovingly remembered by her three sons and their wives, Tom and Monica Mayer of Marcus, John and Jody Mayer of Neola, Iowa, and Bill and Deb Mayer of Marcus; grandchildren, Mike (Angie) Mayer, Ann (Jeff) Goth, and Stephanie (Mike) Peters, all of Marcus, Jacob (Katie) Mayer of Weston, Neb., Tedd (Meghan) Mayer of Bartlett, Neb., Jody (Nathan) Harris of Fayetteville, Ark., Abby (Matt) Priebe of Marcus, Molly (Eric) Kemna of Algona, Iowa, and Laura (Nate) Markworth of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; her mother and father-in-law, John and Luise (Goenner) Mayer; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Mayer; a brother and sister-in-law, Carroll and Irene Kuehn; a sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Bill Hemke; and a brother-in-law, George Mayer.