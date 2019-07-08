Kansas City, Mo., formerly Ida Grove, Iowa
Lois M. Monroe, 82, of Kansas City, formerly of Ida Grove, passed away on May 23, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Mo., following a long battle with COPD.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek, Iowa.
Lois Marie (Rickabaugh) Monroe was born on Nov. 27, 1936, to Gerald "Dick" and Vivian (Lorenzen) Rickabaugh in Marcus, Iowa.
On March 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Monroe at the First Presbyterian Church parsonage in Battle Creek, Iowa. Lois and Don made their home in Ida Grove, Iowa. The couple was blessed with one son, Curt.
Lois retired from Horn Memorial Hospital as a physical therapy tech in 1997.
She just recently sold her home in Ida Grove to move to Kansas City to be with her son and his family before she took ill and was admitted to the hospital for a brief stay.
Lois enjoyed everything Elvis, the Green Bay Packers, and dancing with her beloved husband, Don.
Lois is survived by her son, Curt (Darcy) Monroe; three beloved grandchildren, Lindsy Monroe, Rhett Monroe, and Megan Monroe; her brother, Ernest C. Rickabaugh; sisters-in-law, Donna Mae (Ray) Neville and Doris Ann Jones; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will greatly miss her.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2010; her parents; stepfather, Willard Tolle; sister, Joyce Rickabaugh; sisters-in-law, Virginia Rickabaugh and Darlene Braasch; and brother-in-law, Marvin Jones.