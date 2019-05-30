Alcester, S.D.
Lois M. Winquist, 92, of rural Alcester, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bethesda in Beresford, S.D.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Big Springs Baptist Church in Alcester. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home in Alcester. Condolences may be sent online to www.wassfuneralhome.com.
Lois is survived by her children, Curt (Carla) Winquist of Akron, Iowa, Tim (Kay) Winquist of Alcester, and Brenda (Randy) Hansen of Beresford; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Lou Hair of Blair, Neb.
Memorials may be given in Lois' name to Big Springs Cemetery Association.