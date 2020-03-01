South Sioux City
Lois Meier, 85, of South Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Regency Care Center in South Sioux City.
Celebration of Lois’ life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Anthony Weidner officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Michael's Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Donald. The family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil starting at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences can be direct to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lois Jeanenne (Heil) Meier was born at home in St. James, Neb., on May 12, 1934, to Benjamin and Vida (Warnock) Heil, the third of four children. She was raised with her siblings in Hartington, Neb., where she received her education.
Lois was united in marriage to Donald Joseph Meier on Sept. 12, 1950, in Hartington. This union was blessed with nine children. Lois was a loving wife and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lois was a stay-at-home mom who taught her children the importance of “family;” to love and respect one another and to always be there for each other. She became known as Mother Meier to the children in her home daycare as well as to the many friends of her children. Lois later worked at Head Start as a teacher’s assistant in the 1970s, sharing her love and guidance to even more children.
Lois was the glue that kept her family together after the early death of her husband, Donald, due to cancer in 1980. Lois and Don were major supporters in all their children’s activities and academic achievements.
Lois loved to entertain and hosted many holiday gatherings, card games, and Husker football games. Her passion was her family. She loved baking her famous cookies, making salsa and tacos. She enjoyed canning and freezing the vegetables from her expansive gardens, and growing flowers year-round.
Lois is survived by her children, Ronald (Debra) Meier, Rene (Jim) Hinman, Roxane (Steve) Clausen, Roger (Cindy) Meier, Rory (Pam Davis) Meier, Robert (Shauna) Meier, Russell (Tamara) Meier, and Ryan (Shawna Todd) Meier, her sister, Betty (Delmar) Heithold; sister-in-law, Rosey Heil; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family; and true friends, Harriet Comstock, a friend for over 50 years, and Betty "Poops" Ohm, with whom Lois shared many fun trips and adventures.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; an infant son, Randy; grandsons, Richard Meier (infant) and Daniel Meier; a daughter-in-law, Jeannie (Sonier) Meier; sisters, Gwelda (Harry) Rosenbaum and Lura (Earl) Pinkelman; a brother, Gerald (Smoke) Heil; as well as nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine, Roscoe.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date or to the donor’s choice.