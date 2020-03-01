South Sioux City

Lois Meier, 85, of South Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Regency Care Center in South Sioux City.

Celebration of Lois’ life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Anthony Weidner officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Michael's Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Donald. The family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil starting at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences can be direct to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lois Jeanenne (Heil) Meier was born at home in St. James, Neb., on May 12, 1934, to Benjamin and Vida (Warnock) Heil, the third of four children. She was raised with her siblings in Hartington, Neb., where she received her education.

