Hinton, Iowa
The angels from above gently lifted Lois Newberg of Hinton, into heaven on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, to join her husband of 73 years, Bedford.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Hinton United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Lois was born on June 25, 1922, at the family home near Merrill, Iowa. She was raised with modest means and a strong moral compass. Bedford and Lois lived on the family farm near Hinton during their lifetime. She graduated from Liberty Consolidated School.
She was a member of Merrill Melbourne United Methodist Church, active member with church for more than 70 years, past Sunday school teacher, and women’s organization, Azure Chapter 540 Eastern Star, Hathor Temple 38 Daughter of Nile, past president of Ladies Farm Bureau, Abu-Beker Shrine Auxiliary making articles for children, also Hospital Dad’s "Mom" and Wrecking Crew. The couple were honored with the Farm Bureau Award of Plymouth County as a 50-year member.
She treasured the time she spent with her husband and children, and when grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, they held a special place in her heart. Her kind and caring ways will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. We will miss you, Mom.
Surviving to cherish her memories are daughter, Sharleen "Shar" K. Petersen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sons, Dennis B. (LaDonna), Darrel of Merrill, and Donald of Hinton; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Clara Kovarna; one sister, DeLores Parry; four brothers, Donald, Robert, Stanley and Marvin; and a son-in-law, Stan Petersen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abu-Bekr Shrine Transportation Fund, Merrill Melbourne United Methodist Church, or Sunrise Retirement Community.