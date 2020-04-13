× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lois Osbahr, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Continental Springs Nursing Center in South Sioux City.

A private family burial will be in the Dakota City Cemetery as weather permits in the next few days. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lois was born on June 27, 1934, in Dakota City, Neb., to Samuel and Rose (Kruse) Johnson. She received her education in the South Sioux City Public Schools, and enjoyed being a cheerleader her junior and senior year, along with being honored as Homecoming Queen her graduating year of 1952.

Lois helped her father raise her brothers from the time she was 11 years of age. She lived with Ellen and Elsie (Peters) Rasmussen while in high school.

She married James E. Osbahr on July 29, 1952, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City.

Lois was a dental assistant for Dr. Tighe before taking over the management position of the Diamond Horseshoe Gas Station in South Sioux City, from which she retired at age 57.