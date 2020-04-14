× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois V. Donaldson

Sioux City

Lois V. Donaldson, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a short battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Private family services will be held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lois was born in Sioux City on July 3, 1929 (always wishing she had been born on the 4th of July). Her parents were Anders and Lucretia Knudsen.

Lois started working for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company at a very young age and worked there for 36 years. She was extremely proud of that fact and that she had graduated from Central High School at the age of 16.

Lois married Norman R. Donaldson in September 1954. They were married for 55 years before he passed away on March 25, 2010.

Lois was very social and took great pride in her children and grandchildren's activities. She was a proud member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Young at Heart Club of the Church as well as the Telephone Pioneers of America.