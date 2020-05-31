× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Wolterman

Waukee, Iowa, formerly Danbury, Iowa

Lois Wolterman, 79, of Waukee, formerly of Danbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Adel Acres after a brief battle with cancer and other health issues.

Private services will be Tuesday at St. Boniface in Waukee. Burial will be held in Danbury at a date to be determined. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive, Iowa, with enforced social distancing.

Lois was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Battle Creek, Iowa, to Thomas and Doris (Thomas) Iwen. She married Peter M. Wolterman on June 11, 1960 at St. Mary's Parish and they lived on the family farm until 1972 when they moved to Danbury. Pete and Lois had two daughters, Sandy and Shelly.

Lois worked at the family company, Pete's Oil doing accounting, at Russ's Furniture, managed retirement apartments, and worked 20 years at WinnaVegas Casino as a cashier.

When she saw girls did not have sports to play in the summer, she became co-founder and head coach of Danbury girl's softball to give girls that opportunity when her girls were young. She was one of the first EMTs for the town of Danbury and also a past president and member of St. Mary's Rosary Society.