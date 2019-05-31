{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

92, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Memorial service: June 3 at 11 a.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Private burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 4-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

the life of: Lola M. Anderson
