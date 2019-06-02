Sioux City
Lola M. Anderson, 92, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after living a long and happy life.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Lutheran Church. The Rev. John Gerdts will officiate. Private graveside services will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present starting at 5 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lola was born July 19, 1926, in her grandfather’s blacksmith shop in Macy, Neb. She was the daughter of John and Lillian (Olson) Tucker. Lola’s family came to Sioux City when she was an infant, and she attended Central High School. While working at F.W. Woolworth Store in Sioux City, she met her future husband and lifelong partner, Gene Anderson Sr. Together they raised five children and were planning to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 8 of this year.
From cruises to road trips in their motor home, Lola and Gene spent their free time exploring the world. After retiring, they spent time in Florida and California. Lola spent over 20 years volunteering in the Sioux City Community School lunch program. She had an infectious smile and ornery sense of humor. Above all, Lola cherished time with family; spending her summers at Lake Okoboji, with her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, enjoying sunsets, surrounded by love ones in her happy place. Lola valued life’s simple pleasures, content in the world, as long as she was holding her husband’s hand.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Anderson Sr. of Sioux City; four daughters, Vickie Kirk, Beckie Fick (Ed "Mick"), Jamie Rager and Stacy Hildahl (Darin), all of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Anne Anderson of Sioux City; sister, LaVonne “Toots” Pittman of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Margaret Dirr of Madison, Wis.; special “sister," Betty Law of Lawton, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gene Jr.; brother, Jim Tucker; and son-in-law, Dennis Kirk.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the memory of Lola Anderson to the Food Bank of Siouxland or Ronald McDonald House.