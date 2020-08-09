Lolita D. Scism
Sioux City
Lolita D. Scism, 47, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 5 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lolita was born on May 12, 1973, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Garnell and Sharon (Pettit) Scism. She lived her entire life in Sioux City, graduating from West High School. She met the love of her life and life partner, Jim "Lucky" Lechleidner, in 2006, and the two have been together for over 14 years.
She worked at Gulliver's Travels Day Care, Peach Optical, and Crosstown Chicken before stepping into management roles. She went on to become an assistant manager for Bacon Creek General Store and then Riverside General Store for many years.
In her free time, Lolita enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and absolutely loved spending quality time with her grandkids. She loved going to the races, singing and dancing, especially line dancing. She also loved seeing her customers come into her store.
She is survived by her life partner, Jim "Lucky" Lechleidner; her mother, Sharon Painter; her daughter, Chasity Scism and her children, Erick and Destinee; her son, Jesse Wanned and his children, Chloe and Elizabeth; three stepdaughters; 18 total grandchildren; a brother, Tim Scism; nephew, Jonathan Scism; stepbrother, Robert Painter; and stepsister, Sherry Cooksey.
She was preceded in death by her father, Garnell Scism; a brother, Jonathan Scism; a stepson; niece, Micalia Scism; and her maternal grandparents, John and Frances Pettit.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.