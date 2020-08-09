× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lolita D. Scism

Sioux City

Lolita D. Scism, 47, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 5 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lolita was born on May 12, 1973, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Garnell and Sharon (Pettit) Scism. She lived her entire life in Sioux City, graduating from West High School. She met the love of her life and life partner, Jim "Lucky" Lechleidner, in 2006, and the two have been together for over 14 years.

She worked at Gulliver's Travels Day Care, Peach Optical, and Crosstown Chicken before stepping into management roles. She went on to become an assistant manager for Bacon Creek General Store and then Riverside General Store for many years.

In her free time, Lolita enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and absolutely loved spending quality time with her grandkids. She loved going to the races, singing and dancing, especially line dancing. She also loved seeing her customers come into her store.