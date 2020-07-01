× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lon M. Claeys

Sioux City

Lon M. Claeys, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Lon, the son of Lawrence and Mary Lou (Bosuego) Claeys, was born on Aug. 11, 1967 in Sioux City. He graduated from North High School and attended the University of Iowa. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army. He enlisted right out of high school, serving two years of active duty in Europe. He then moved to the Iowa National Guard in Iowa City, where he served in the Gulf War from 1990 to 1991 before his discharge. Years later, he decided he was not done with putting the uniform on and re-enlisted in the Guard in 2006 and ended his military career as a MP after another four years of service.

Lon married Kamilla “Kami” Claeys, his best friend, on April 24, 1993 in Sioux City. Lon owned and operated Finishing Touch, LLC for almost 20 years. He then worked for Midstates Development Inc for another 15 years.