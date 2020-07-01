Lon M. Claeys
Sioux City
Lon M. Claeys, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Lon, the son of Lawrence and Mary Lou (Bosuego) Claeys, was born on Aug. 11, 1967 in Sioux City. He graduated from North High School and attended the University of Iowa. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army. He enlisted right out of high school, serving two years of active duty in Europe. He then moved to the Iowa National Guard in Iowa City, where he served in the Gulf War from 1990 to 1991 before his discharge. Years later, he decided he was not done with putting the uniform on and re-enlisted in the Guard in 2006 and ended his military career as a MP after another four years of service.
Lon married Kamilla “Kami” Claeys, his best friend, on April 24, 1993 in Sioux City. Lon owned and operated Finishing Touch, LLC for almost 20 years. He then worked for Midstates Development Inc for another 15 years.
Lon's pride and joy were his boys. He often referred to them as his greatest accomplishment in life. He was a hard-working man with a special sense of humor who was loved by all who knew him and would always put others before himself. He had a loud, infectious laugh and enjoyed working on his home and his cars.
Lon was a longtime member of Morningside Lutheran Church.
Lon is survived by his wife, Kami Claeys of Sioux City; sons, Ian, Collin, and Simon Claeys, all of Sioux City; mother, Mary Lou (Terry) Burns of Sioux City; brother, Bill (Robyn) Claeys of Sioux City; and sister, Kris (Jon) Larsen of Des Moines.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.