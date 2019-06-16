Urbandale, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Lonnie Richard Gusa, 76, of Urbandale, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Des Moines.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, in West Des Moines. His cremains will be laid to rest next to his parents in Elgin Cemetery, Elgin, Minn. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday, June 28, at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
He was born on March 22, 1943, to Irle and Luella (Schellhammer) Gusa. Lonnie graduated from Elgin High School in Minnesota and lived in Sioux City for many years before moving to Urbandale. He worked at various locations for Hy-Vee and Walmart.
Lonnie was a long-time member of the Minnesota Jaycees and was active at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, particularly playing on the church softball team.
Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Christine (Dusty) Svec and Kimberly (Gary) Rogowski; granddaughters, Morgan, Lola, and Stella; brother, Steve (Karmen) Gusa; mother of his children, Nancy Vaught; a host of other family; and beloved friends.
Memorial contributions to be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa at www.arl-iowa.org or Lutheran Church of Hope at www.lutheranchurchofhope.org.