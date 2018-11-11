San Francisco, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Loren Allan Aistrope, 81, of San Francisco, formerly Sioux City, died Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Loren was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Sioux City. He graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1956, and the University of South Dakota in 1960.
He moved to San Francisco in 1966 and enjoyed a career in creative advertising. In 1984, he began social work in Nepal and was a founder of the Nepalese Youth Opportunity Foundation. He left NYOF in 2000 to initiate and direct Virtues Children Nepal, an all-volunteer foundation serving orphaned and disabled Nepali children. Loren was a father and grandfather to many Nepali orphan children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Helen Aistrope; and one brother, Doug Aistrope.
Request memorial donations be made to Virtue's Children Nepal, PO Box 411563, San Francisco, CA 94141-1563.