Loren Bouma

Loren Bouma

Hull, Iowa

Loren Bouma, 71, of Hull, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Christian Reformed Church in Hull. The Rev. Carl Klompien will officiate. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Hull. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hull. You may view the full obituary and express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.

Survivors include his wife of more than 47 years, Gaylene (Visser) Bouma; five children, Lynnae Bouma, Stephanie, and her husband, Sean Baccam, Lisa, and her husband, Todd Visser, Kara, and her husband, Andrew Feikema, and Brian Bouma, and his wife, Shannon; 14 grandchildren; his wife’s siblings and their spouses, Dennis and Karen Visser, Doug and Bernita Vander Schaaf, and Bob and Phylis Blankespoor; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Otto B. and Harriet (Koele) Bouma, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marla Bouma; and Gaylene's parents, Gerrit and Katherine Visser.

Memorials may be directed to the Western Christian High School Foundation.

Events

Sep 18
Family Visitation
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
First Christian Reformed Church - Hull
1121 Fifth Street
Hull, IA 51239
Sep 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 19, 2019
10:00AM
First Christian Reformed Church - Hull
1121 Fifth Street
Hull, IA 51239
